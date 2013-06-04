Monthly Roundup: May 2013

Were you reading the blog this month?
If so, you may have come across some facts you'd never heard before, like:
- Suicide is the third leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds, in our teen mental health overview
- The food service company at the hospital cafeteria has eliminated 5.7 million pounds of sugar from bottled beverages among the hospitals it serves, as part of a healthy cafeteria food initiative
- May 19-25 was National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week
- About half of the medical school applicants in 2005 were women, compared to only 10 percent in 1965 - but working mothers in many fields still have many challenges
- National Nurses Week ended on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, May 12, which we celebrated with photos
What facts interested you the most?
Let us know, and happy reading!
