Monthly Roundup: March 2013

Beyond the Hospital: The Less Obvious Things We Do
Of course we treat heart conditions, cancer, traumatic injuries, sinus infections. But this month we covered the less obvious services that we offer here at UVA, like:
- Taking kids with serious burns to camp
- Testing driving ability with a virtual reality simulator
- Supporting stressed-out patients and their families
- Preventing teen pregnancy
- Running the Blue Ridge Poison Center
- Helping people understand the Mediterranean Diet
Of course, because UVA is an academic medical center, we conduct an extensive amount of research. This month, we saw UVA research on:
