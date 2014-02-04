Monthly Roundup: January 2014

The most popular blog post of the New Year? A UVA med student, while training on a supposedly healthy volunteer, discovered a real, life-threatening aneurysm — a finding that saved the man's life.
New Year's Resolution Time
Did you make a resolution to get fit, lose weight, eat better? If so, take a look at these helpful stories:
- Easy Exercises: Watch these short videos to learn a routine for the home or office.
- Eating Fish 101: A healthy choice that often comes with a lot of questions about safety.
- Fad Diets: This series covers the best and worst of popular diets, from gluten-free diet to the Mediterranean diet, with a special focus on heart and cancer patients.
Are You Ready for a Concussion?
Find out why concussions require rest, what turns a simple concussion into a traumatic brain injury and how UVA neurologists are working to help athletes in the NFL and in local high schools in this fascinating interview about brain injuries.
We also covered:
What was your favorite topic this month?
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.