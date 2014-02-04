Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Monthly Roundup: January 2014

by Amy-Sarah Marshall

The most popular blog post of the New Year? A UVA med student, while training on a supposedly healthy volunteer, discovered a real, life-threatening aneurysm — a finding that saved the man's life.

Jim Malloy and Ryan Jones image
During training, medical student Ryan Jones (right) caught an AAA in Jim Malloy.

New Year's Resolution Time

Did you make a resolution to get fit, lose weight, eat better? If so, take a look at these helpful stories:

Are You Ready for a Concussion?

Find out why concussions require rest, what turns a simple concussion into a traumatic brain injury and how UVA neurologists are working to help athletes in the NFL and in local high schools in this fascinating interview about brain injuries.

We also covered:

What was your favorite topic this month?

