Monthly Roundup: January 2014

The most popular blog post of the New Year? A UVA med student, while training on a supposedly healthy volunteer, discovered a real, life-threatening aneurysm — a finding that saved the man's life.

During training, medical student Ryan Jones (right) caught an AAA in Jim Malloy.

New Year's Resolution Time

Did you make a resolution to get fit, lose weight, eat better? If so, take a look at these helpful stories:

Are You Ready for a Concussion?

Find out why concussions require rest, what turns a simple concussion into a traumatic brain injury and how UVA neurologists are working to help athletes in the NFL and in local high schools in this fascinating interview about brain injuries.

We also covered:

What was your favorite topic this month?