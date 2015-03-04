Celebrating Heart Month: February 2015 Roundup

February is National Heart Month, and we kicked it off with a post featuring Lawrence Gimple, MD, talking about heart attacks in men from prevention to recovery.
Other blog stories you may have missed:
- Heather, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student, was able to continue her passion for riding horses thanks to her chiari malformation diagnosis and treatment.
- Siddhartha Mukherjee’s documentary, “Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies,” explores the developments in understanding cancer and the significance of cancer research.
- One writer shared a personal story about dealing with high cholesterol and learning how to balance the good and the bad.
Our weekly podcasts featured some exceptionally tough topics:
- Genetic testing for heart disease may help you understand your risk for a hereditary condition.
- Hamid Hassanzadeh, MD, informs patients with back pain that minimally invasive spine surgery may be an option for relief.
