Healthy Balance

Monthly Roundup: August 2014

by Morgan Hembarsky

From the nationwide spread of the Ice Bucket Challenge to the heartbreak of Robin Williams’ death, we featured some hard-hitting stories this past month.

UVA Department of Neurology ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
UVA neurologists take the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

UVA In the News

Stories that made the news this month:

  • Almost 4,000 women dressed in various shades of pink participated in the Charlottesville Women's Four Miler, raising money for the UVA Cancer Center Breast Care Program. (News Leader)
  • A lung transplant gives Tina Tinsley a new lease on life and the ability to become the mother she always wanted to be. (News Leader) We also featured Tina's story on the blog in April.
  • 5-year-old Jozie Palmer successfully recovers from brain surgery for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), thanks to Kenneth Liu, MD. (NV Daily)
  • UVA launches a focused ultrasound clinical trial, making it the first hospital in the U.S. to remove breast tumors without surgery. (The Daily Progress)

