Monthly Roundup: August 2014

From the nationwide spread of the Ice Bucket Challenge to the heartbreak of Robin Williams’ death, we featured some hard-hitting stories this past month.
- We’ve all seen the videos, but do you really know what the challenge is for? Ted Burns, MD, works with patients suffering from ALS and explains why donating to this “terrible disease” is important.
- We bid farewell to Robin Williams, a man famous for his comedic relief who struggled internally. Kim Penberthy, PhD, speaks about treating people battling mental illness, Parkinson’s disease and severe depression.
- Robert Battle, MD, cardiologist for UVA’s athletic teams, helps athletes like basketball player Malcolm Brodgon safely continue playing the sports they love while maximizing their performance.
- Good Morning America anchorwoman Robin Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome and received a life-saving bone marrow donation from her sister, a life-saving procedure also offered by UVA.
UVA In the News
Stories that made the news this month:
- Almost 4,000 women dressed in various shades of pink participated in the Charlottesville Women's Four Miler, raising money for the UVA Cancer Center Breast Care Program. (News Leader)
- A lung transplant gives Tina Tinsley a new lease on life and the ability to become the mother she always wanted to be. (News Leader) We also featured Tina's story on the blog in April.
- 5-year-old Jozie Palmer successfully recovers from brain surgery for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), thanks to Kenneth Liu, MD. (NV Daily)
- UVA launches a focused ultrasound clinical trial, making it the first hospital in the U.S. to remove breast tumors without surgery. (The Daily Progress)
