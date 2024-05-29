Mohs Surgery for Melanoma? A Quick Guide to Finding the Right Skin Cancer Treatment

Mohs surgery is an effective treatment for many skin cancers, especially cancers on the face, ears, or neck. Mohs minimizes scars and preserves more healthy tissue than traditional surgical removal. But is Mohs a good option for melanoma? It depends.

What Is Mohs?

Mohs surgery involves removing skin cancer layer by layer. After removing each layer, the surgeon examines it under a microscope to check for cancer cells. If cancer cells are still there, the surgeon removes another layer.

Mohs surgery has excellent cure rates for most skin cancer. It leaves smaller scars than other procedures. Most people who have Mohs can go home the same day.

Why Isn’t Mohs Always a Good Option for Melanoma?

Doctors don't always recommend Mohs surgery for melanoma. Why?

Melanoma is different from the 2 most common types of skin cancers — basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Unlike these other skin cancers, melanoma:

Grows from different cells

Can reach deeper layers of the skin

Because of these different cell types and deeper reach, melanoma cells need special stains to show up under a microscope. This can’t be done easily during a Mohs procedure.

Melanoma Can Move

Melanoma tends to spread to lymph nodes and other parts of the body more often than other skin cancers.

In other words, melanoma can be a more serious cancer. It often requires a treatment process that considers how far and deep it can spread. Because melanoma can spread deeper into the skin, you need to remove a larger amount of tissue, or margins, to get rid of it. Mohs isn’t an effective way to do that. It focuses on very small parts of the skin.

Do Doctors Ever Recommend Mohs Surgery for Melanoma?

Yes. Mohs can be a great option for removing melanoma in the face, ears, fingers, and toes. "Mohs may be an option for some very early-stage melanomas in areas where removing a wide margin would be hard to do,” says UVA Health dermatologist Bridget Bryer, MD.

What Kinds of Skin Cancer Can Mohs Surgery Treat?