Watch MLK Day at the Health System [VIDEO]

For many, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was more than a holiday from work and school. Middle and high school students spent their afternoon learning about health care careers, even getting some hands-on practice in the School of Nursing's simulation center.

Afterward, UVA hosted a program on diversity in healthcare education, featuring guest speaker Marc A. Nivet, chief diversity officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges. Congratulations to nursing school dean Dorrie K. Fontaine, who received the Health System's 2015 Martin Luther King, Jr. Award.

