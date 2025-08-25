Routine Heart Checkup Leads to Urgent Mitral Valve Surgery for Snowboarder



Ted Bendixson has spent years as an active athlete. "I'd go mountain biking, go on hikes, I'd go to the climbing gym," he recounts. But he has a particular love for snowboarding. "I grew up in Colorado, went to school there, and then became a snowboard bum," he says.

Believing he was perfectly healthy because of his lifestyle, he was surprised when a routine health checkup revealed an issue with his heart: a heart murmur. "At the time, I didn't think anything of it."

Discovering the murmur led to further testing (an echocardiogram). It was then that he began to realize something more serious was going on. "Where I felt something might be a little bit off was as I was getting the echocardiogram, they were like, 'We might need to keep you.'" But they didn't keep him at that time.

The Shock: Getting a Mitral Valve Diagnosis

During a follow-up to review his echocardiogram, he was told he had mitral valve regurgitation. This happens when the mitral valve inside the heart doesn’t fully close, allowing blood to flow backward. Ted says that at that visit, he was told he'd definitely need surgery at some point to stay healthy.

The news came as a shock. "It was just kind of out of the blue. I wasn't really ready for it,” Ted says. He remembers being told, "Eventually you're going to stress your heart so much that it's going to give out."

That's when he got serious and began learning more about his condition. "I'm going on the internet, I'm reading about it, and I'm trying to understand what my actual risks are, how this might affect my day-to-day life," he remembers.

Choosing the Right Care Team

Ted was placed on a watch-and-wait plan at first. But a follow-up visit sped up the timeline. Ted was referred to UVA Health for an urgent mitral valve repair.

At UVA Health, Ted found an experienced team that could repair his mitral valve without open-heart surgery. “I was actually pleasantly surprised to find out that the procedure itself is minimally invasive. So that really did put me at ease quite a bit more. It made me feel like, ‘Okay, I'm going to definitely be going through something, but it's not going to be quite as serious as I might have thought.’”

Before the procedure, the UVA Health team carefully examined him to create the best surgery and recovery plan for him. He recalls, “They did a CT scan and also a transesophageal echocardiogram, just to make sure that everything looked good and that the valve could be repaired.”