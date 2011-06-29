Mini-Med School: No Studying or Tuition Required

When I was little, I dreamed about being a doctor or nurse and treated all my dolls’ ailments and illnesses with my toy medicine bag. However, a complete lack of ability and interest in high school chemistry led my parents and guidance counselors to gently point me down the liberal arts path.

But I didn’t forget my childhood interest in medicine, and five years ago, I started working here at UVA and finally got to go to medical school. Of course, I didn't actually get a medical degree, but I learned a lot. And it didn’t even matter that I had forgotten all of that high school chemistry.

UVA’s Mini-Med School gave me the chance to learn more about medical topics and research from School of Medicine faculty. This free program meets once a week for seven weeks, and it’s open to community members, including high school students and UVA faculty and staff.

The curriculum includes:

“The Faces of Anatomy,” a super-condensed version of the anatomy class medical students take their first year

“Hypertension: The Silent Disease,” an interview with a patient who has high blood pressure and an overview of its causes, prevention and treatment

“Immunology and AIDs,” which includes the future of the epidemic, how the immune system responds and treatment and prevention research

“Hormones and Cells: The Ups and Downs of Blood Sugar,” which also looks at the causes of diabetes and new research and treatments

“Cancer: When Good Cells Go Bad,” a look at why cells mutate and how this leads to cancer

“Research in Action: A Tour of a Research Lab,” where participants are divided into small groups to see medical research first-hand

Mini-Med School 2011 is Sept. 7 – Oct. 19 and meets every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. in the new Claude Moore Medical Education Building. The application is due Aug. 1.

Giving up Wednesday nights may sound like a sacrifice. But when I attended these sessions, I never wanted to be anywhere else. During the anatomy lesson, our instructor, Barry Hinton, used a probe and a camera to show us the vocal cords of a volunteer. Everyone said, “Eww!” but on the last night of class weeks later, people were still talking about it.

Interested in mini-med school? Learn more and apply online by Aug. 1.