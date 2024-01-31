From Constant Back Pain to Forgetting My Bad Back: Mary’s Spinal Fusion Story (Video)

“I forget I even had surgery; I feel so normal.”

This is Mary Miller. Six years out from her spinal fusion surgery at UVA Health, she says she couldn’t be happier with her choice. “I’m still pain-free, and I can do any activity I want,” she shares. “I forget I even had surgery; I feel so normal.”

Mary had suffered from a herniated disc, a painful spine condition. She faced the same difficult decision many people face: Should she have spine surgery? And where should she go for care?

When Surgery Makes Sense

Mary had to do something. A nurse for UVA Continuum Home Health, pain made caring for her patients difficult. She had to give up yoga, which she loved. The daily pain left her feeling depressed.

Still, Mary worried about the recovery time after surgery. Thankfully, her spine surgeon, Chun-Po Yen, MD, used a minimally invasive technique. This helped Mary recover faster with less pain. She was able to get back to her normal life sooner than she expected.