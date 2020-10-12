Mammograms & More: New Center Offers Convenient Breast Care in Charlottesville
Until recently, if you were getting breast care or breast cancer treatment at UVA, you might have gotten your steps in, too. We offered some breast services in the West Complex. Others were only available in the hospital or the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center across the street. That could be inconvenient and time-consuming, especially for patients with limited mobility.
That’s changing because our new Breast Care Center opened on October 12. The new location is just off I-64, at 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 200. There’s plenty of free parking right outside the entrance. And patients will be able to meet with their entire breast care team there in one appointment. Some providers may see patients virtually through a video connection.
“Before, services were fragmented between different buildings at times,” explains Christiana Brenin, MD, who sees patients with breast cancer. “Now, everything will be under one roof, so it’ll be much easier to access all of those same services in one visit.”
But don’t worry if you’re already getting your mammograms or other breast care at another UVA location such as Zion Crossroads or Northridge. These locations will stay open, and you can continue to get care there.
“At our current screening locations, which are Northridge and Zion Crossroads, there will be no change to those services,” says Carrie Rochman, MD, a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. “So patients can continue to get their screening mammograms at these locations if they choose. They’ll continue to have access to 3D tomosynthesis, and all of their images will continue to be read by the breast imaging experts at UVA.”
Breast Care Center Services
The center’s services include:
- Mammograms, including tomosynthesis (3D mammograms)
- 3D breast ultrasound
- Infusion, including chemotherapy
- Bone density screening
- Laboratory testing
- Genetic testing and counseling
- A plastic surgery clinic
- Clinical trials
- An outpost of the Flourish Boutique, offering wig-fittings and products to help cancer patients look and feel their best
- Cancer support, including nutrition counseling, social workers, and a survivorship clinic
Get a Breast Cancer Screening
The new center offers mammograms, 3D mammograms, and breast ultrasounds.
“It will really allow the patients to have all of their imaging, doctor’s appointments, all the way down to genetic counseling and wig fittings,” says breast cancer surgeon Shayna Showalter, MD. “And we’re going to be in one space working together, which is really going to be great for patients.”
Breast Care in a Calm, Soothing Location
Beyond convenience, the new center is “really beautiful,” says Rebecca Lewis, clinical liaison for facilities planning. She worked with our breast care and cancer team to pick out the center’s art. She’s excited about the locally-selected artwork, the textured stone wall in the lobby, and the large windows.
“Research tells us that patients who experience nature, whether through art or natural light, have better outcomes,” she says. “They have a better world view toward getting healthy.”
The clinicians wanted a theme that connected Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains with the foothills of Charlottesville. One of Lewis’ colleagues suggested working with Charlottesville Mural Project, which is part of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. Local artist Anna Marie DeMio Dowen, with the help of high school student Carissa Jackson, got to work on a Blue Ridge-themed mural that covers three walls of the center.
The remaining art is also coming from Virginia artists. Most are nature-themed: trees in mist, birds, a mountain overlook with the pinks and blues of the morning sky. One of Lewis’ favorites is a layered collage of paper flowers, leaves, branches, and feathers.
See Inside the New Breast Care Center
UVA Health Breast Care Center
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