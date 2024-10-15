Skip to main content
Living with Complete Heart Block: Olivia’s Story

by Meghan Drummond

Two weeks before Olivia Goodwin was born, her mom, Marisa, was given terrifying news. Her daughter would be born with a rare, but serious, congenital heart defect (CHD) called complete heart block.

“Olivia was born with a congenital heart block. And what that means is that the upper and lower chamber electrically aren’t speaking,” George McDaniel, MD, a UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiologist, says.

Complete heart block (or 3rd-degree heart block) often needs treatment right away. “I was prepared to travel,” says Marisa. But it turned out one of the nation’s best pediatric heart programs was already in her own backyard.  

Finding the Right Rhythm

Many children born with heart block don’t require surgery. Doctors can adopt a “wait and see” approach. But for children born with a complete heart block and dangerously slow heartbeat, surgery often occurs shortly after they’re born.

“I met Olivia at birth, and so I’ve taken care of her for her whole life. But there’s a giant team behind her,” McDaniel says.

Olivia’s first pacemaker was placed when she was still a baby. As she’s gotten older, new pacemakers have been placed to meet her growing needs.

Expect the Unexpected

CHD affects 1% of all births. A fetal echo can help you look at your baby's heart before birth.

No Limits: Keeping Pace with Olivia's CHB Heart Disease

