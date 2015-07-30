Living Liver Donation: A Father and Daughter's Story

Michael Cox: I originally started getting sick in fall 2010. The doctors scheduled an appointment for me for the University of Virginia to see Dr. Argo and he diagnosed that I had cryptogenic liver failure.

Shana Roche: Our family was just devastated when we got the news that number one, he would need a transplant. Number two, that his life expectancy was probably five years or less.

Michael: I got on the transplant list pretty pretty quick the list hadn't gone very far when...

Shana: It's hard to put into words the devastation they feel when someone who's raised you, and the love he's shown for me and support for us, our family...

Michael: There's not as many livers out there or kidneys out there as there are people that need them my daughter's the shining example she just so strong.

Shana: I wasn't aware of the living donation aspect until several months later somebody said something about that and I said hey what he has the option to have a living donor. Once I found out that I could possibly be a living donor, I started using birth control cause obviously I wouldn't want that to volunteer to be a donor and then to for some reason get pregnant would just be my luck and then not be able to go forward. John and I were married in 2007 been trying to have a baby, nothing's happening. So anyway long story short it was three years later nothing happened.

Michael: We met with Dr. Pelletier and Dr. Maloof. And Dr. Maloof performed surgery and I have to say it went perfect.

Shana: That's when I kind of kicked in you know I had a new vision on life I guess you couldsay we planned a six-month vacation after the surgery to just get away from everything and just relax and we went to Mexico. Well, came back and found out we were pregnant a couple weeks later.

She brings a new light to his life for sure. I can just see it in his eyes that she's like a new reason for him to live kind of like a new chapter for our whole family, and she's just that little ray of sunshine that everybody needed.

Michael: She's just a ball of fire you know she's just like her mother she's just wanting to get in to everything now. It's been a lot of fun. I would encourage anybody to do it. The quality of life is back to normal after, y'know, a few months.

Shana: We had full faith and trust in UVA from day one and never doubted such such an amazing group of supporters there.

I wouldn't want to pick any other place.