Living Liver Donation: A Father and Daughter's Story

When Michael Cox was diagnosed with cryptogenic liver failure in the fall of 2010, his family was told he needed to be put on the waiting list — without a transplant, his life expectancy was less than five years.
His daughter, Shana, was immediately tested to become a living liver donor. She was a match.
Shana and her husband were trying to get pregnant, but when she was told she was able to give a portion of her liver to her father, she immediately went on birth control. If she had gotten pregnant, she no longer could donate.
After a successful surgery, both Michael and Shana recovered quickly. A few months later, Shana received more news – but this time, it was the happy kind.
Their Living Donation Story
Michael Cox: I originally started getting sick in fall 2010. The doctors scheduled an appointment for me for the University of Virginia to see Dr. Argo and he diagnosed that I had cryptogenic liver failure.
Shana Roche: Our family was just devastated when we got the news that number one, he would need a transplant. Number two, that his life expectancy was probably five years or less.
Michael: I got on the transplant list pretty pretty quick the list hadn't gone very far when...
Shana: It's hard to put into words the devastation they feel when someone who's raised you, and the love he's shown for me and support for us, our family...
Michael: There's not as many livers out there or kidneys out there as there are people that need them my daughter's the shining example she just so strong.
Shana: I wasn't aware of the living donation aspect until several months later somebody said something about that and I said hey what he has the option to have a living donor. Once I found out that I could possibly be a living donor, I started using birth control cause obviously I wouldn't want that to volunteer to be a donor and then to for some reason get pregnant would just be my luck and then not be able to go forward. John and I were married in 2007 been trying to have a baby, nothing's happening. So anyway long story short it was three years later nothing happened.
Michael: We met with Dr. Pelletier and Dr. Maloof. And Dr. Maloof performed surgery and I have to say it went perfect.
Shana: That's when I kind of kicked in you know I had a new vision on life I guess you couldsay we planned a six-month vacation after the surgery to just get away from everything and just relax and we went to Mexico. Well, came back and found out we were pregnant a couple weeks later.
She brings a new light to his life for sure. I can just see it in his eyes that she's like a new reason for him to live kind of like a new chapter for our whole family, and she's just that little ray of sunshine that everybody needed.
Michael: She's just a ball of fire you know she's just like her mother she's just wanting to get in to everything now. It's been a lot of fun. I would encourage anybody to do it. The quality of life is back to normal after, y'know, a few months.
Shana: We had full faith and trust in UVA from day one and never doubted such such an amazing group of supporters there.
I wouldn't want to pick any other place.
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