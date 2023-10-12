Latina Women’s Healthcare & Resilience: Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. At UVA Health, this month comes with a call to action: do our part to reduce the health disparities Latino communities face. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, we wondered: Do Latina women face specific health challenges? If so, does UVA Health offer programs geared to address these issues?

The answer to both questions, we discovered, is yes. We talked to three doctors who are leading the way in providing Latina women with access and care in key areas of pregnancy, heart disease, and cancer.

Pregnancy & Birth: Supporting Hispanic Mothers

Latino infants are at higher risk for negative fetal and neonatal health outcomes, including infant mortality. Compared to non-Hispanic white women, the percentage of preterm births for Mexican, Central and South American, Cuban, and Puerto Rican women is 3-26% higher, according to the CDC.

Paola Gehrig, MD, herself of Hispanic origin, is intimately familiar with these disparities. She leads the OB-GYN department at UVA Health.

When it comes to barriers during pregnancy, Gehrig says many Hispanic women lack trust in doctors due to a lifetime of inadequate access and care.