5 Tips for Helping Kids with Holiday Anxiety

The holiday rush is coming. Extended school breaks, visiting family members, and out-of-town travel can be fun. They also can create huge changes in schedules and routines. It can all add up to a lot of chaos. Throw in parents exhausted from to-do lists and crafting holiday magic and you’ve got a recipe for holiday anxiety.

For kids, holiday anxiety can lead to unusual behavior. Some kids might make continuous claims of boredom between aggravated sighs. For some kids, they suddenly become unable to sleep (or sleep for too long). For younger kids, screaming, crying, and fighting with siblings may become daily occurrences. But these are all just ways kids show us that they need help regulating emotions.

Managing Holiday Anxiety

Kids don’t always realize what’s causing their stress. Putting words to their emotions or coping with it are all skills they haven’t developed yet. So, it all comes out in their behavior, and can leave families feeling like they’re walking on eggshells.

But with these 5 tips, you can help your kids emotionally regulate and enjoy their holiday season.

1. Don’t throw routine out the window

Most kids thrive when they have structure. And that’s why keeping some sort of routine going during the holiday season is so important.

Sure, there are some routines that just don’t fit with a holiday vacation. But there are other routines you can keep intact. This will also make the transition back to post-holiday life a little easier. Some routines you can keep:

Regular bedtimes

Before-bed routines

Structured meals

Quiet/ nap time

And while no one is suggesting skipping the cookie tray, make sure there are plenty of fruit and vegetable options as well. These vitamins can help keep your kids from feeling sluggish.

2. Don’t overschedule

Yes, it’s exciting to get invited to multiple holiday gatherings. But you don’t need to say “yes” to all of them. Make sure there’s plenty of time to get rest between events.

Keeping your plans realistic and tempered — and planning your day around one main activity — can help your family survive the season as unscathed by stress as possible.

3. Stay flexible

Even if you’ve simplified your holiday schedule, you may still need to flex. If your kid is feeling tired and overstimulated at a party, it may be time to throw the plan out the window and leave early. Or, if you’re all having a great time, stay a little later than you planned.

By understanding that things can (and often do) change, you’ll be able to pivot with much more grace — and much less anxiety.

