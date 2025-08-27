What Will Your Breast Cancer Treatment Plan Look Like? Key Factors Doctors Use to Decide

A breast cancer diagnosis brings many questions and fears. One of your first is likely, “what treatment will I need?”

The short answer is: usually surgery + it depends. Your treatment should be personalized to you and your specific cancer.

Read on for a review of factors your team will likely consider as they build your treatment plan, plus what they each mean.

Note that this is a general overview and doesn’t cover every nuance involved in treatment. Your treatment plan could end up being different from what you read here. Your personal preferences also affect your plan.

Do I Need Surgery for Breast Cancer?

Most breast cancers are treated with surgery, which is either:

Lumpectomy: Removes just the cancer and a small rim of healthy tissue around it, leaving most of the breast in place; usually followed with radiation to kill any cancer left behind

Your team may not recommend surgery if you have:

Stage 4 metastatic cancer: Your cancer has spread to distant organs, like the lungs or brain; main breast tumor usually only removed with surgery if it’s causing pain, bleeding, or infection

Chemotherapy is used first; surgery may be skipped if the tumor doesn’t respond to chemotherapy A serious health condition : You may not be healthy enough for surgery

The tumor is too large or has invaded nearby structures; chemo or another therapy may be used first to shrink the tumor; surgery may be skipped if the tumor doesn’t shrink Lobular carcinoma in situ: Not true cancer — more of a risk marker; often managed with monitoring and/or oral medication rather than surgery

Personal Factors in Breast Cancer Treatment

Your oncologist will consider these personal factors:

Your age and overall health : Helps determine which treatments you can tolerate

: Helps determine which treatments you can tolerate Menopausal status: Whether you’re close to or have gone through menopause affects decisions about hormone therapy

Whether you’re close to or have gone through menopause affects decisions about hormone therapy Genetic mutations: Includes BRCA1, BRCA2, and other mutations that can affect treatment

Includes BRCA1, BRCA2, and other mutations that can affect treatment Personal preference: Some patients prioritize more aggressive treatment, while others focus on minimizing side effects

How Your Specific Cancer Affects Treatment

These factors about your specific cancer also determine your treatment.

Type of Breast Cancer

Invasive (Infiltrating)

Breast cancer has spread from the original ducts or lobules into surrounding breast tissue. There are 2 types:

Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC): The most common type of invasive (about 80% of cases); it starts in the milk ducts and grows into surrounding breast tissue

What it means: Surgery + possible radiation, chemo, hormone therapy, and/or targeted therapy

What it means: Similar to IDC; hormone therapy is common since most ILCs are hormone receptor-positive

Non-invasive (In Situ)

Breast cancer hasn’t spread beyond the ducts or lobules. There are 2 types:

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS): Cancer is inside the milk ducts but hasn’t invaded surrounding tissue

What it means: Surgery + radiation + possible hormone therapy; often considered highly treatable

What it means: Close monitoring + possible preventive medication, or surgery

Less Common Types

Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) : Rare, aggressive type where cancer blocks lymphatic vessels in the skin of the breast, causing redness, swelling, and warmth

What it means: Treatment usually starts with chemotherapy, then surgery + radiation (opposite of the usual surgery-first approach)

What it means: Surgery + possible radiation + other treatments

What it means: Surgery + chemo is main treatment; chemotherapy may be given before surgery if tumor is larger than 2 cm or lymph nodes are involved; hormone and HER2-targeted therapies won’t be effective

Cancer Stage

Stage 0 (in situ): Only in ducts or lobules; not invading surrounding tissue

What it means: Usually surgery + possible chemo and/or hormone therapy

What it means: Surgery + possible radiation, chemo, hormone therapy, and/or HER2-targeted therapy

What it means: Surgery + radiation + chemo + possible hormone therapy and/or possible HER2-targeted therapy

What it means: Often chemotherapy first, then surgery + radiation + possible chemo after + possible hormone therapy, and/or HER2-targeted therapy

What it means: Main treatment is either hormone therapy; chemo + immunotherapy if triple negative; or chemo + HER2-targeted therapy; surgery only if the breast tumor is causing pain, bleeding, or infection

Cancer Grade