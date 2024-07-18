Is Itchy Skin a Sign of Cancer? What to Know About Lymphoma Cancer Rash

Is itchy skin a sign of cancer? Yes, it can be. Skin lymphoma is a type of cancer that can look a lot like eczema, psoriasis, or other common skin conditions or allergies. It's important to know what it looks like and who's at risk.

If you have an itchy skin rash or lump that won’t go away, you’ll want to get a medical evaluation to rule out this type of cancer that invades the skin’s immune cells.

“Skin lymphoma is also known as cutaneous lymphoma. It can appear on your skin in many different ways — from just a small red patch to a large lump or nodule,” says Thomas Cropley, MD.

Cropley is a UVA Health dermatologist. He co-directs the Cutaneous Lymphoma Clinic along with hematologist/oncologist Enrica Marchi, MD, PhD. She’s exploring new ways to treat skin lymphoma.

What Is Skin Lymphoma?

Skin lymphomas are a type of cancer that starts in a kind of white blood cell (called lymphocytes).

Part of our immune system, lymphocytes help protect us from germs and infections. Most lymphocytes are in our lymph nodes and blood. But they can also be in your skin.

If they become damaged, they can start to grow out of control and turn into cancer.

Skin Lymphoma Symptoms Depend on Type

Symptoms vary widely and depend on what type of skin lymphoma you have. But Cropley says common skin lymphoma symptoms include:

Purple lumps

Dry, red, scaly, or itchy skin rash

Flat, shiny, raised, scaly, or red skin patches

Skin lymphoma makes certain cells (either T-cells or B-cells) in your immune system grow out of control. There are many types of skin lymphoma. The most common ones are cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. These include:

Mycosis fungoides (MF)

Sezary syndrome (SS)

Less common skin lymphomas include:

Primary cutaneous B-cell lymphoma (CBCL)

Primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma (PCALCL)

Cutaneous T-cell Skin Lymphoma Symptoms

Mycosis fungoides is the most common T-cell skin lymphoma. It can start out as patches of dry, sometimes scaly, and itchy skin. These rashes may show up most often on the buttocks or between the waist and shoulders. But they can occur anywhere on the body.

T-cell skin lymphomas can develop as patches of lighter or darker skin tone, particularly on Asian or Black skin.

And others with T-cell skin lymphoma develop erythroderma. This is when the skin turns a red color and can be very itchy, dry, and scaly. The skin on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet can also thicken and crack.

Other skin lymphoma symptoms include:

Fatigue

High white blood cell count

Swollen lymph nodes often in the neck, armpits, or groin

What B-Cell Skin Lymphomas Look Like

B-cell skin lymphomas are most likely to appear on your head, neck, back, or legs. They can be pimple-sized or larger.

You may have:

Small, raised, solid areas of skin (papules)

Flatter, thickened areas of skin (plaques)

Some people have larger lumps called nodules. These are usually a deep-red or purplish color. They can break open (ulcerate) and get infected.

What Caused My Itchy Skin Cancer?

We don’t know what causes skin lymphomas. And you can’t spread it to someone else. They’re not associated with any virus or known genetic link. But your risk goes up based on your:

Age: Skin lymphomas appear in older adults but also affect middle-age and younger people (even children).

Race: Black people have a higher incidence of the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma: mycosis fungoides.

Biological gender: Skin lymphomas strike more men than women.