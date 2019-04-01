Infographic: Virginia Organ Donation- Be a Hero, Donate Life

According to Donate Life America, 22 people die each day because they were unable to get the organ they needed. Even though 95 percent of Americans are in favor of donating, only 60 percent of Virginians have registered. Virginia organ donation can help save lives right in our own state.

Virginia organ donation myths and misunderstandings can prevent someone from signing up. So, you have questions about donating; we have answers. Be a hero, donate life.

Be A Hero, Donate Life Infographic text:

Every week, roughly two people in the Commonwealth die waiting for an organ that never comes.