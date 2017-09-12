Tummy Troubles? Here's a Common Cause

If asked to pick the organs or bodily systems most important to overall health, most people would select the heart, brain or lungs. But very few would mention the gastrointestinal tract. The truth is your gut plays a key role in keeping you healthy.

Unfortunately, many of us are slow to divulge symptoms of GI distress with our physicians, which delays treatment and relief.

Women are twice as likely than men to experience digestive problems. Irritable bowel syndrome or IBS is the most common. It affects 10 to 20 percent of the population and 2 out of 3 sufferers are women.

