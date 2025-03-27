Out of the Archives: Why I Love Colon Cancer Awareness Month

I love Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Out of all the cancers, I love raising colon cancer awareness. Why? Because colon cancer is one of those that you can find early. If you get it early, you can get cured.
And I just think it's super cool that a colonoscopy isn't just a screening tool to find cancer - it can remove polyps before they turn into cancer, too.
Another thing that makes this my favorite cancer awareness month: this video. The "I Did It!" video features some cherished local figures, including the choral teacher at Charlottesville High School. Just seeing him makes people smile.
Colon Cancer Screening at UVA: "I Did It!"
I turn 50 this year. I've talked before about getting at-home colon cancer screenings. But this year, I'll be able to say "I did it!" about the colonoscopy. I feel lucky that, along with getting a colonoscopy for the first time, I have all the resources on this blog, including some tips on how to handle the colonoscopy prep drink. I also know what to expect, should they find colon cancer.
Not Ready for the Scope?
Up your colon cancer awareness of screening alternatives.
Will YOU Get a Colonoscopy for Colon Cancer Awareness Month?
It may seem weird to be excited about a colonoscopy. But honestly, so many people in the world don't have access to preventive healthcare. I'm grateful for life-saving screenings. And grateful for people, like in this video, who took the time to tell their stories to encourage others. Celebrate Colon Cancer Awareness! Watch and enjoy! And share!
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