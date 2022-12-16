Holiday Stress? These Cute Pups Are the Cure

The holidays can be both a wonderful and stressful time of year. You're looking forward to your favorite traditions. And getting together with family and friends.

But that might mean rushing to get everything done at work before you take time off. Or trying to make everyone in your family happy as you plan gatherings. Or the rush and stress of traveling.

When you're feeling overwhelmed, it can help to pause for a moment and focus on something comforting. So before you move to the next item on your long to-do list, check out our adorable pet therapy dogs at UVA Health.

Celeste, a 10-year-old mixed breed, loves belly rubs and watching birds.

Therapy Dogs Bring Smiles & Relieve Stress Year-Round

I remember sitting in the waiting room at UVA Health Outpatient Surgery Center in 2018. I sat waiting for someone to call my name and tell me it was time to get ready for my operation. My mind turned to the major knee surgery I was about to undergo — how I'd need crutches and wouldn't be able to drive for at least 2 months.

Then the sweetest, most gentle giant of a dog walked up to me. He was a pet therapy dog there to cheer up worried surgery patients, and he did just that for me. He looked at me with his kind eyes and I felt better as I petted his soft fur.

I'm one of countless patients these amazing pet therapy dogs have comforted over the years. Learn more about them in the post below, originally published in 2011.

Kenny, a 3-year-old Australian mini labradoodle, loves meeting new people and dogs.

Pet Therapy Dogs: The Fluffy, Furry, Tail-Wagging Side of Medicine

A teenage girl squeals in delight as she gazes down at Abbey, a red and white Pembroke Welsh corgi. With her mother’s help, the girl gives the eager and thankful dog some treats.

The girl is Gracie, a 14-year-old pediatric patient.

Gracie watches as Abbey performs a stop, drop and roll trick for her.

Then Shaker, a 10-year-old Doberman pinscher, hops onto an exercise table where Gracie sits waiting. Gently, he eases up next to her and sniffs. Shaker is calm. Gracie smiles. With her mother’s instructions, Gracie lifts her hand to pet the quiet dog. First her right hand, then her left.

Therapy Dogs Help Soothe Kids During Treatment

Shaker and Abbey are just two of UVA’s 10 pet therapy dogs. The dogs visit our pediatric patients at clinics and in the hospital, and they’ll even visit adult patients by request. They are ambassadors, helping to soothe the children and make sometimes scary and stressful medical visits and hospital stays a little more normal.

Sully, a 4-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, loves nose work and making new friends.

Laurie Hanahan, Shaker’s owner and fellow hospital volunteer, says her dog loves visiting pediatric patients. “He’ll work the crowd,” she says.

The Doberman, who considers cats his friends, even has a way of calming adults who might be a little scared of his breed. He nuzzles up to everyone he meets, making sure to get plenty of love and attention.

“Seeing the effect your dog has on a patient is so rewarding,” Hanahan says.

A Nurse & Her Pup Both Work Helping Children