Historical Riches at the Library [VIDEO]

Think the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library is just for industrious medical students?

Think again.

The Health Sciences library is also home to a renowned collection of historical medical devices, artifacts and texts, almost all of which are available for public viewing.

Working on the ground floor below the library’s main entrance, the historical collections staff welcomes both scholarly researchers and curious visitors.

The marquee exhibits and collections include:

The Philip S. Hench Walter Reed Yellow Fever Collection

Ancient Roman surgical instruments

One of the last iron lungs used in Virginia

Andreas Vesalius’ textbook of human anatomy from 1555

Watch as curator Joan Klein takes us inside the special collections area to show a few highlights.