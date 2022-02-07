Help With Medical Bills: A Q&A With the New UVA Health Ombuds

Need help with medical bills? You're not alone. A lot of us are in the same boat — a sinking one. Studies show that 40% to 50% of Americans have healthcare debt. It's one thing to stress over a maxed-out credit card that paid for a new TV. It's another to face charges for an operation, an ambulance ride, or a check-up. Going to the doctor is not optional.

So what are you supposed to do when you have an issue with a bill? How do you navigate all the financial lingo and policies, understand which charges apply to what service, and figure out what to do next? All of this takes time and energy that most of us don't have. Especially if we're still sick.

Enter Anne Broccoli. Since May of 2021, she's been serving as the UVA Health Billing and Collection Ombuds. When you're struggling with bill problems or issues, she can step in and help you:

Read your medical and insurance bills

See your options for financial aid and payment plans

Understand policies and decisions

Settle disagreements about what’s in a bill

Connect to other resources

Broccoli recently sat down with us to further explain her role.

How an Ombuds Can Help With Medical Bills

What does a Billing and Collection Ombuds do?

The Billing and Collection Ombuds is a neutral party that helps patients with billing matters that the patient believes have not been resolved through the normal Patient-Friendly Billing process.

Online Resources: Find financial aid calculators, cost estimates, FAQs, and more tools from our billing team.

When patients contact you, what steps do you take to help them?

First and foremost: I listen. Then, I talk with patients (or their family, when authorized by the patient) about their issues or concerns. I identify and evaluate options for resolving the issues. This includes (but is not limited to):

Connecting patients with financial aid from UVA Health

Providing other information and services that help patients through the billing, financial aid, and payment processes

Reporting problems with patient care to patient relations representatives

Reporting concerns about our billing, financial aid, and payment process to UVA Health leadership

What common themes and issues have you seen most?

Common themes include:

Unexpected and/or high balances after insurance

Balances in collection

Coordination of benefits with multiple carriers

Charge and/or coding disputes

ER bills

Estimates for upcoming services

If I discover trends, I report them for process review and improvement.

This role is my only focus. So, I'm able to commit as much time as is needed to my cases.

How successful are these efforts?

Of the cases I received to date, 94% of them were completed to the patient’s satisfaction. In other words, the patient better understood the billing circumstances and/or balance due, were satisfied with any decisions that affected their balance due, or accepted the outcome — even if it was not the one they had hoped for.

The remaining 6% weren't satisfied. This usually happens when a bill wasn’t reduced or forgiven, or the person otherwise disagreed with the outcome of the determination.

Financial literacy has to include a focus on healthcare costs and insurance. To the extent that I can improve someone's understanding and knowledge of billing matters, I consider that a success.