Heart-Smart Shopping: Fish Counter Facts (VIDEO)

Today we visit the fish section of the supermarket in our Heart-Smart Shopping Video Series.

We’ve all heard that fish is good for our hearts, but why?

In this video, Teller Stalfort, registered dietitian with UVA's Heart and Vascular Center, tours the fish department, teaching us:

What types of fish to choose

The unique nutritional benefits of fish

How farmed is different than wild

Why flash frozen fish is best

That canned fish is healthy, too

We've discussed grocery store basics, how to read a cereal label, how to pick out produce, and grains, nuts and seeds, in our first four videos.

Look for the rest of our heart-healthy shopping series on the blog throughout February. We’ll go section by section through the market with Stalfort getting the details on what to choose and what to lose in dairy, meat and poultry.

Remember, UVA nutritionists can help any Heart Center patient. Ask your cardiologist at your next appointment.