Heart Month Tip 29: The Replacements

Try out these alternatives when you’re cooking dinner:
- When baking brownies or a cake, use applesauce instead of oil. If the recipe calls for ¼ cup of oil, just use ¼ cup of no sugar-added applesauce.
- Try switching from coffee to green tea. It has a lot of antioxidants that help maintain good health.
- Oil it Up! Experiment with lots of different kinds of oils, many of them with fun flavors and a variety of health benefits, like flaxseed oil and coconut oil.
- Try turkey instead of beef, or even use meat substitutes to reduce fat in your diet.
