Heart Month Tip 16: Give Your Heart Some Zzzz

Your heart needs rest, too! Though often overlooked, sleep supports and promotes all your body’s functions. It’s even important for weight-loss. Yet making sure you get right amount and the right kind can be challenging.
Try one of these for a good night’s rest:
- Restorative yoga: One or two relaxing poses before sleep can help your body detense
- Meditation: Deep, slow breathing manually dials down your energy levels
- Sleepy tea: Several varieties can help calm you down
- Warm baths: Relax muscles and force you to slow your pace
- Eye bags: Filled with lavender, they soothe tired eyes while blocking light
- Quiet: Don’t watch TV or do work in your bed – reserve your space for sleep to encourage your mind to turn off when you hit the sheets
Still Can’t Sleep?
You may have a sleep disorder, like sleep apnea, which over time can have dangerous effects. You can get an assessment of your issues at UVA’s Sleep Laboratory.
