Heart Month Tip 16: Give Your Heart Some Zzzz

Your heart needs rest, too! Though often overlooked, sleep supports and promotes all your body’s functions. It’s even important for weight-loss. Yet making sure you get right amount and the right kind can be challenging.

Try one of these for a good night’s rest:

Restorative yoga: One or two relaxing poses before sleep can help your body detense

Meditation: Deep, slow breathing manually dials down your energy levels

Sleepy tea: Several varieties can help calm you down

Warm baths: Relax muscles and force you to slow your pace

Eye bags: Filled with lavender, they soothe tired eyes while blocking light

Quiet: Don’t watch TV or do work in your bed – reserve your space for sleep to encourage your mind to turn off when you hit the sheets

Still Can’t Sleep?

You may have a sleep disorder, like sleep apnea, which over time can have dangerous effects. You can get an assessment of your issues at UVA’s Sleep Laboratory.