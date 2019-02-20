Infographic: Heart Disease Facts

February is Heart Month. We're sharing facts and tips to bring awareness to the leading cause of death among U.S. adults, heart disease. The Centers for Disease Control states that in the United States, heart disease causes 1 in every 4 deaths. These fast facts can help you learn more about this preventable disease and what you can do.
Infographic text: February is Heart Month
February is for lovers and everything heart-related. Here's what you need to know about the leading cause of death for U.S. adults.
- Heartbreaking Facts
- 610,00 people in the U.S. die of heart disease each year
- 200,000 deaths from heart attack and stroke are preventable
- 47% of Americans have at least one primary risk factor for heart disease
- What You Can Do
- Are you low risk? According to a new study, you should be able to climb four flights of stairs in under a minute without stopping
- At age 20, begin getting your cholesterol checked
- Blood pressure readings of 130/80 or higher indicate hypertension
- Research shows that dark chocolate contains antioxidants that may help prevent cholesterol from sticking to artery walls
- Want more heart-healthy tips?
- Get heart-healthy tops at uvahealth.com/heartmonth
