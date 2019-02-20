Infographic: Heart Disease Facts

February is Heart Month. We're sharing facts and tips to bring awareness to the leading cause of death among U.S. adults, heart disease. The Centers for Disease Control states that in the United States, heart disease causes 1 in every 4 deaths. These fast facts can help you learn more about this preventable disease and what you can do.

Infographic text: February is Heart Month

February is for lovers and everything heart-related. Here's what you need to know about the leading cause of death for U.S. adults.