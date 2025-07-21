What Changes for Healthcare at 18?

While your 18th birthday makes you legally an adult, you might not feel like one. Adulthood comes with a lot of fun and freedom, but there’s also a lot of responsibility. In particular, for many, managing your own health can feel overwhelming.

It would be easy to tell you not to worry. But out of all the responsibilities you get at 18, managing your health is one of the most important. It can also feel the most complicated. Here’s a guide to what’s changing, what’s not, and what steps you can take to prepare now.

Healthy Habits Are Your Decision

Once you’re living on your own, there’s not going to be anyone reminding you to brush your teeth twice a day, eat your veggies, or take a walk.

You still should.

These habits are inexpensive preventatives that can help you stay healthier and save you from needing complex medical care later.

You Call the Shots

In most situations, at 18, you’re an independent adult. That makes you the primary medical decision maker. You can pick:

What type of provider and which one to see

What type of health screenings you decide to have, based on medical guidance

Who to share medical information with

You also get to make the final choice about procedures, medications, and other treatments.

Primary care providers have different credentials. Learn more about what it means and which is right for you. MD, DO, PA, NP & More

You Also Get the Bills

The downside of being the primary decision-maker is that you’re also the primary bill-payer. Medical bills will come addressed to you. Many parents decide to help their children pay for their medical care. But that’s a personal conversation you’ll need to have with them.

So, You’ll Need to Understand Health Insurance

Deductibles, max-out-of-pocket, and prescription costs vary from one insurance plan to the next. These numbers determine how much you pay and how much insurance pays. This guide created by the Healthcare Financial Management Association can help answer any questions you have.

Most medical centers can also help you figure out the cost in a number of ways. At UVA Health, we can help you by phone or even through MyChart. You don’t need to be a patient or even have a MyChart account to use our price estimate request tool.

And Sometimes You’ll Even Need to Get Health Insurance

The Affordable Care Act means adult dependent children can stay on their parents’ insurance until they’re 26. This is obviously a huge relief for many.

But that word “dependent” matters. As soon as you declare yourself on taxes, you’re no longer a dependent and will have to get your own insurance.

If your parents are on Medicare or Medicaid, you would need to check if you qualify for those programs on your own. Unlike private insurance, these programs don’t extend to adult children.

There are a number of ways to find and select your own health insurance plan. Here are a few:

If you are in college or a trade school, you may be eligible for a plan through your school.

Most people get insurance through a full-time employer.

The Health Insurance Marketplace offers insurance plans.

Depending on where you live, you may qualify for Medicaid.

You Have to Keep Track of Your History

Collecting your medical history allows you to transition your care. It also helps you know more about what it looks like when you’re feeling well. Is your base temperature a little lower than 98.6 degrees? Is your blood pressure still alright, but starting to go up?

Once you’re 18, these records are yours to keep track of however you’re most comfortable with. Whether you’re the type of person who likes to print it out and keep it in a folder or you prefer a digital note, these records are important to be able to access.

Managing The Changes Ahead

It’s a lot of change. But it doesn’t have to happen all at once. Starting early can help make the transition easier.

Here are 5 things you can do starting today to prepare.

1. Get Familiar with Online Patient Portals

MyChart is one example of a way that patients can access their medical information digitally. These patient portals give digital access to your doctors, test results, appointments, and billing information, so you can stay informed about your health. Even before it’s your sole responsibility, you can schedule appointments, request medication refills, and control who has access to your medical record.

MyChart also offers basic medical definitions for terms associated with common tests. This can really give you the time and resources to look at test results and understand them.

2. Talk to Your Parents

Some things, like whether you’ll stay on your parents' insurance, are conversations you should have with them. You can also talk about what you’d like their help with and how you’d like to approach billing.

3. Talk to Your Doctor

Most teenagers go to a pediatrician. But as you get older, you’ll likely transition to a new primary care provider. You and your doctor can help navigate when that change will happen. If you’re going away for college, they may continue to act as your doctor while you’re visiting home, while student health services provide care at school.

4. Start Advance Care Planning

Before you turn 18, your parents act as your healthcare decision-maker. But if you’ve turned 18 and have a health emergency that leaves you unable to communicate, who do you want to make your healthcare decisions? And what guidance do you want to offer about your wishes?

In Virginia, if you don’t specify a decision maker, a set order is followed that may or may not be what you want.

You can learn more about advance care planning here.

5. Learn Your Family History

Though it sometimes leads to difficult conversations, learning your family medical history could save your life. Things like mental health, heart conditions, and cancer often have a genetic component.

By being able to accurately give this history to your provider, they’ll be better equipped to proactively address your health concerns.

You may also opt to have genetic testing if there is a particular risk you’re worried about. Getting genetic testing is a personal decision. Genetic counselors can talk to you about your options, even if you decide testing isn't right for you.

Transitioning Care Successfully

At UVA Health Children’s and UVA Health, we have resources for you, your family, and your provider to help make this transition go smoothly. Whether you have a serious medical condition you’re worried about or just don’t want to be unprepared for the unexpected, it’s good to be ready.