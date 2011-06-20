Going the Extra Mile: Our 5 Outstanding Contributors for 2011

The Leonard W. Sandridge Outstanding Contributor Award is the highest honor for staff at UVA.
Each year, employees from the Academic Division, the Medical Center and the College at Wise are honored for showing exemplary service and commitment to the University.
We’re proud of the five Medical Center employees who received awards this year. Read more about their efforts:
- Richard Covington works in Human Resources and helps managers find the best employees for departments as diverse as pharmacy and emergency.
- Jamie Hughes, a nurse manager, was the project manager for Epic, our new electronic medical record system.
- Steven Jones works in urology as a lithotripter technician who performs procedures to treat kidney, ureter and bladder stones.
- Sandra Watkins is a transportation specialist in Patient and Guest Services who helps patients get to their tests and procedures.
- Desiree Yeago, a nurse at the Kluge Children's Rehabilitation Center, helps young patients and their families feel at home when with they’re staying with us.
