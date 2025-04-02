How to Tame GLP-1 Side Effects: 6 Tips

For some people, GLP-1 meds can work wonders. They help lower blood sugar (glucose) and manage type 2 diabetes. They also help people with obesity manage their weight. But like many multitasking meds, it's not all sunshine. GLP-1 side effects can come along and spoil the fun.

If a GLP-1 prescription is in your medicine cabinet, you know all about it. GLP-1s affect metabolism, digestion, and appetite. You’re familiar with the benefits, but you could have mild or not-so-mild side effects, too. The more common side effects range from nausea to belly pain and diarrhea.

Fortunately, you have options. You can ward off or manage common complaints. That way, it’ll be easier to stay the course as you pursue healthy treatment goals.

What Is a GLP-1?

GLP-1 might sound like a good name for a robot or an easily hacked password. But in the world of medicine, it’s just a simpler way to say, “glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist.” GLP-1s mimic a natural hormone in your brain and gut. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar, food digestion, and appetite.

GLP-1s trigger hormone-like changes in your digestive tract and brain. Your appetite isn’t as strong. You’ll feel full sooner, leading to weight loss. The type, form, and dose depend on each person’s treatment plan. Most people who take GLP-1 drugs give themselves weekly or daily injections. Many take in 25-50% fewer calories daily.

Which Medicine Is Best for You?

You’ll find many brands of injectable diabetes and weight management meds. To date, there are no generic versions, which are usually more affordable. Ask your insurer about coverage.

Common GLP-1 meds include:

Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy)

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound)

Zepbound) Liraglutide (Saxenda, Victoza)

Dulaglutide (Trulicity)

When comparing Mounjaro vs. Ozempic or others, consider their active ingredients, costs, and recommended uses.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. Mounjaro and Zepbound contain tirzepatide. This ingredient is newer and comparative studies are underway. Results vary, but some people report milder side effects with tirzepatide.

New GLP-1 meds are in the pipeline. Your care team can discuss the pros and cons of each for you and your treatment goals.

GLP-1 Side Effects

Trust your gut. You’ll know when it’s time for some changes. Side effects usually involve gastrointestinal (GI) tract or digestive symptoms. Some go away as your body adjusts to treatment.

Your doctor will tell you what to expect, including general and personal risk factors. Certain complications, such as gallstones or pancreatitis (inflamed pancreas), are rare but possible. Seek prompt medical care for any unusual or severe symptoms, such as sharp or intense pain.

More common side effects of GLP-1 meds can include:

Abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Fatigue

Headaches

Nausea

Vomiting

Gut Check: 6 Tips & Tactics to Ease GLP-1 Side Effects

Maybe you’re taking a GLP-1 and are happy with your progress. Still, you’d like a break from bothersome symptoms. Need answers? Try these tips to help settle your stomach and ease side effects.