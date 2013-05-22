Glioblastoma: Deadly Cancer, Meet Your Match

Glioblastomas. They represent the most common form of brain tumor in adults, and the most deadly. When glioblastomas invade the brain, there isn't a cure.

Enter UVA researchers, who have just identified an enzyme essential to these brain tumor cancer cells. By targeting this enzyme, the researchers hope to open the door to new and better treatments. They even have identified a drug that inhibits the enzyme, which promises great potential for brain and other cancer treatments in the future.

