Get Heart Smart During Heart Month [PODCAST]

Heart disease kills more people than cancer, car accidents or anything else. And did you know? Structural defects, genetics and aging cause many of these deadly heart diseases.
February is Heart Month. Take this opportunity to try some of the following fun ways to educate yourself and get heart smart now.
Watch: 10 Quick Things To Do Now for Your Heart Video
This short video will inspire you with some easy ways to help your heart!
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