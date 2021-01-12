7 Quick Questions with Geriatric Neurologist Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD
Neurologists treat disorders of the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD, specializes in geriatric neurology and movement disorders. She cares for older patients with neurodegenerative disorders, including:
Meet Geriatric Neurologist Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD
D'Abreu grew up in Brazil and attended medical school there. Her research focuses on improving care for patients with neurodegenerative disease and their families.
Why did you become a doctor/provider?
I primarily wanted a career in which I had a direct positive impact on people's lives. Medicine offered this while developing and working on multiple competencies such as clinical care, teaching, and research. I loved this idea that being a neurologist, I could do many different things at once.
Why did you choose geriatric neurology?
Although it has changed tremendously, mostly due to advances in stroke and neurocritical care, neurology was primarily an outpatient specialty that cared for patients with chronic disorders. I always loved the idea of developing and nurturing a long-term relationship with patients and families.
I just find neurology fascinating, too. No other specialty made me feel as challenged as neurology did during medical school.
What's one thing about your specialty that might surprise people?
More than once, people seemed surprised that I do not "open the head." I explain that those are neurosurgeons! Then, I explain further what neurologists do and care for.
Noticing Muscle Spams?
Movement disorders can get in the way of enjoying life. If you're experiencing spasms or tremors, talk with your provider about treatment options.
What's the most exciting research happening in your field right now?
I find it hard to pinpoint one. I believe the public would be happy to know there are multiple ongoing trials in dementia and Parkinson's disease, and hopefully, better treatments will be available soon.
Where did you grow up?
I'm from Brasilia, which is the capital of Brazil. It is a fascinating beautiful, and magical city. It was a wonderful place to grow up.
Who is your inspiration or hero?
I do not have one hero, and I frequently try to find inspiration in my daily life and interactions. As a neurologist, I have learned strong life lessons from patients and their families: resilience, love, empathy, selflessness, patience, forgiveness. So, I guess they are my heroes!
What's your favorite thing about working at UVA?
The people! Amazingly friendly and caring people around me every day.
Neurologist Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD
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