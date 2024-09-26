For Real? Yes — Extreme Heat Is Dangerous to Our Mental Health, Too

FOR REAL? — In this series, we examine medical mysteries and myths and answer, "is this for real?"

We all know extreme heat can endanger our physical health. As average temperatures rise around the globe, so does the risk of heat-related illness. At it's worst, it can turn into heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency.

It turns out high temps don't just cause physical harm, according to the American Psychological Association. Excessive heat is also dangerous to our mental health.

How Does Heat Hurt Mental Health?

The APA reports that heat makes many mental health conditions worse. These include anxiety, mood disorders, schizophrenia, childhood behavioral disorders, and more. Heat causes physical discomfort, which can trigger irritability, fatigue, and even anger and aggression.