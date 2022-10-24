Food As Medicine? The Link Between Diet & Cancer

It was several months into her treatment for breast cancer that my mom began researching “miracle foods.” The chemotherapy had done a number on her hair. It made her hands and feet tingle and shed layers of skin. Her mouth was riddled with painful sores. But unfortunately, the drug concoction didn’t seem to be having any effect on the cancer.

So we went on the hunt for a particular type of mushroom. She filled the fridge with all kinds of berries, and cut back on ice cream, her favorite treat. Embracing the idea of food as medicine — adding “healthy diet” to her long list of cancer-fighting strategies — was worth a shot, she figured.

Can Food Cure Cancer?

My mom’s faith in food wasn’t entirely off base. Research shows it’s possible to lower your risk of cancer by as much as 20% with a healthy diet. But, could eating the right foods actually cure cancer?