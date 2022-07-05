Foggy Vision? Even Young People Shouldn't Count Out Cataracts

Cataracts don’t only affect older people. They're more likely to develop as a person ages. But other factors can increase the risk of getting foggy vision and other symptoms of cataracts sooner.

A cataract is a clouding of the clear lens of the eye. It can make it harder to see. It's like looking through a fogged-up window. Cataracts won’t impact your eyesight right away. They tend to affect your vision over time as they progress.

Cataract Risk Factors

We don’t know the exact cause of cataracts. Age is the biggest risk factor. But there are other risk factors that make it more likely you’ll develop cataracts at a younger age. They include:

Diabetes

Smoking

Drinking too much alcohol

Poor nutrition

Eye injury

Taking corticosteroids

Radiation exposure

You can’t control all risk factors for cataracts. But healthy lifestyle habits may help keep you from getting cataracts early.

Symptoms of Cataracts

Since cataracts are slow to develop, it may be difficult to know if you have them. Foggy vision may not be noticeable, or it may only affect a small part of the eye’s lens. Over time, vision loss and other symptoms may become more obvious.

Some of the most common symptoms of cataracts include:

Clouded or blurry vision

Difficulty seeing in the dark, especially when driving

Needing more light to see, especially when reading

Sensitivity to light

Seeing “halos” around lights

Noticing colors seem more faded or dim

Double vision in only one eye

Frequent changes in vision prescriptions

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s best to see an eye doctor for a professional evaluation. UVA Health specialists perform a complete eye exam to detect cataracts. They also check the health of your eyes.