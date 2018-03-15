Flu Complications: Influenza Increases Heart Attack Risk, Study Finds

This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in nearly a decade, with widespread activity across the nation. The CDC reports that it could be weeks before flu season begins to subside.

This means more of us will experience the coughing, sneezing, aching and fever that typically accompany the flu. It also means more of us are at an increased risk of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, according to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

This is just one more reason to be vigilant in protecting yourself against the flu.

In the video below, cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD, discusses the flu and heart attack study findings and how to protect yourself if you are at an increased risk for flu complications.