Finding My Voice: Vocal Cord Surgery Gave Me A Rare Win Against ALS

Hoarseness. Inability to speak loudly. Vocal fatigue. When I started losing my voice about 2 years ago, the symptoms would come and go. I figured seasonal allergies were the cause.

But by early 2022, these vocal distortions had become permanent. My voice was strained, breathy, and high-pitched. I sounded like Mickey Mouse going through the voice changes of puberty. It was frustrating, distressing, and even embarrassing.

By the end of each day, I could barely speak above a whisper. These voice changes were affecting my career as a writer, as well as my social life. That’s when I started to wonder if vocal cord surgery was an option for me.

Signs of Vocal Fatigue

Lose your voice by the end of the day

Use a lot of effort to talk

Sound raspy or breathy

Who Needs Vocal Cord Surgery?

You don’t have to be a professional singer to experience a vocal disorder. Teachers, pastors, and telemarketers may develop hoarseness or other signs of vocal fatigue.

But even if you don't use your voice a lot, you might need vocal cord surgery. Many conditions can affect your voice. These include:

Acid reflux

Colds and respiratory infections

Neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease or stroke

Smoking

Throat cancer

Could ALS Be the Cause?

I have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is an incurable neurological disease. It causes cells of the central nervous system to stop working or die. ALS can cause mobility and breathing problems.

But ALS also may cause speech and voice difficulties like:

Decreased volume

Hoarseness

Hypernasal sound (from too much air escaping through the nose)

Slurred speech

Spastic or strained voice

For many ALS patients, voice dysfunction goes with swallowing disorders. But I had no problems with eating. Even so, I had to face the possibility that ALS was damaging my voice.

I love to sing. And talk. So I turned to experts to see if vocal cord surgery was an option for me.

Searching for Answers

My medical team at UVA Health’s ALS clinic supported my desire to rule out other potential causes of my voice problems. They referred me to UVA Health’s Voice and Swallowing Clinic. In October, I met with Patrick McGarey Jr., MD, (an ear, nose, and throat specialist, or ENT). I also saw Sam Olds, PA-C, and voice therapy specialist Joanna Lott, MA, CCC-SLP.

McGarey looked at my vocal cords using a laryngoscope. This is a thin, flexible tube with a camera. He guided the device into my nose and down to my voice box, viewing images on a small TV. He sprayed a numbing agent into my nasal passage. The procedure didn’t hurt at all.

Finding Weak Vocal Cords

The test showed that my left vocal cord was weak but not paralyzed. It also was much thinner than it should be. That meant my vocal cords (also called vocal folds) couldn’t touch in the middle of my airway to vibrate normally.

So a lot of air was escaping whenever I spoke, causing me to sound breathless. At the same time, my right vocal cord was overcompensating and trying to close the gap over my airway. That was causing vocal strain.

McGarey told me that ALS may have caused my voice problems. But he said it’s also possible that a respiratory infection — or some other factor — caused the damage.