Fast-Tracking MS Care: How We Got a New Treatment to Patients First
When it comes to delaying or avoiding disability from MS, disease-modifying therapies (also called DMTs) are key. These medicines slow down or stop your multiple sclerosis from getting worse.
A few decades ago, these medicines didn't exist at all. Now there are tons of DMT options. And new and better treatments are coming out all the time.
But access to newly approved medicines isn't automatic. Some MS centers get new medications out to patients much faster than others. That's not by chance. And it makes a big difference in patients' lives.
The Right Treatment at the Right Time
Recently, one of our patients became the first person in the U.S. to receive a newly FDA-approved DMT called Ocrevus Zenovo. It made all the difference for her.
This new medicine is an injection and can be given in minutes at one of our clinics. Before this injection came along, you could only get this drug through infusion.
This patient has a demanding job. Traveling back and forth to the infusion center, not to mention the hours required at in the center, required time and energy she didn't have to give. She just can't afford to take so much time away from work. Being able to get her medicine in minutes instead of hours made her life so much easier. And being able to manage MS easier can help your mental health and energy levels and give you time for the rest of your life.
How This New Medicine Got to UVA Health Before Anywhere Else
How did we make this happen? Thanks to research, our understanding of MS changes quickly. Unlike many other centers, our MS experts focus solely on MS and diseases like it. This focus allows them to stay on top with the large volume of new discoveries happening.
Want Early Access to New MS Treatments?
At UVA Health, we're dedicated to bringing breakthrough MS medications to our patients as soon as they're approved.
Robert Shin, MD, who heads our MS program, had his eye on this new medication. As soon as it was FDA-approved, he was on it.
It took a lot more people to make it happen, though. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and more all had to work together.
“We had to be trained on how to mix the medication and use the device to administer it,” Shin explains. “We had to educate each other on risks and how to manage them safely. And we had to make sure we could get coverage from insurance. There were many moving parts to make this happen.”
Following the Next Likely MS Treatment Breakthrough
And it doesn't stop with this medication. Shin and his team are carefully watching as a new class of medications moves toward FDA-approved for MS treatment. BTK-inhibitors are FDA-approved to treat other diseases, but haven't been approved for MS yet.
However, the FDA believes these hold great promise as an MS treatment. The agency is fast-tracking review and expects to make a decision about approval before September 28.
Read more about how this new drug class could be a game-changer for MS treatment.
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