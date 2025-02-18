Eating Right Helps You Avoid Coronary Artery Disease: Keeping a Heart Healthy Diet

"It’s very well established that if you have increased levels of bad cholesterol (or LDL cholesterol), it puts you at a higher risk of having a cardiac event because the LDL cholesterol contributes to plaque build-up in the arteries," says Basbaum.

Processed Foods

“Processed” just means the food has been changed from its raw, original form. That includes things like cooking, combining with other food, drying, adding preservatives, canning, and more. Processed food isn’t necessarily bad for you. In fact, most of what we eat is processed in some way.

But foods like chips, cookies, snacks, and others often have unhealthy fats, added sugar, and lots of salt to help keep them shelf-stable. These foods can cause weight gain, raise your LDL cholesterol, and affect blood sugar control, all of which are bad for your heart.

“Processed foods are major sources of hidden sodium that contribute to hypertension and heart disease,” Basbaum says. “Whenever possible, try to consume minimally processed foods to retain nutrition and avoid added sugars, saturated fats, extra salt, and other unhealthy additives."

Sugary Foods and Drinks

Too much sugar, especially from sugary drinks like soda, juices, and sweetened teas, can cause inflammation. That can speed up plaque buildup in your blood vessels. Eating too much sugar can also lead to weight gain.

Basbaum notes, “Added sugars, especially those in sugar-sweetened beverages, are a major contributor to weight gain and can increase the risk of developing heart disease.”

What Are Good Foods for Heart Health?

Eating the right foods makes a big difference. When at the grocery store or a restaurant, think about your choices. At the grocery store, choose mostly whole, fresh foods, and be sure to check labels for added sugar, saturated fat, and sodium levels when buying packaged food, are good rules of thumb.

Low-Fat Proteins

Your body needs protein to build muscles and stay strong, but some proteins are better for your heart. Great options include:

Fish, especially salmon or tuna, which have heart-healthy omega-3 fats

Beans and lentils, which are full of fiber and plant-based protein

Chicken or turkey breast without the skin

Low-fat or fat-free dairy like yogurt or milk

Avoid fatty and processed meats like bacon, sausage, and fried chicken

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and veggies are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Fiber is great because it can help lower your cholesterol. Aim to fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables like leafy greens, carrots, and bell peppers.

Eating a variety of colorful vegetables and fruits is a fun way to get more nutrients. Fresh or frozen vegetables are best, but if you buy canned veggies, choose ones with no added salt.

Whole Grains

Whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat pasta, and oatmeal are full of fiber, which helps control blood sugar and keep you full. They’re much healthier than white bread, white rice, and other processed grains. Whole grains also help lower blood pressure, which is important for heart health.

Healthy Fats

Not all fats are bad for you. But the source of it and how much you have matters. Focus on healthy fats like:

Olive oil

Avocados

Nuts and seeds

Fatty fish (like salmon)

These fats can lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and protect your arteries. Just be careful not to eat too much fat, as it’s still high in calories. "When choosing animal protein, opt for leaner cuts like 92-96% lean ground beef, turkey breast, or pork tenderloin. These have considerably less saturated fat compared to fattier options,” recommends Basbaum.

Avoid saturated fats, found in butter, margarine, and fried foods, as these can raise your bad cholesterol.

Low Sodium Foods

Too much salt can raise your blood pressure. High blood pressure makes your heart work harder and can cause damage over time.

To help prevent this, eat less processed food, such as canned soups, frozen dinners, and packaged snacks, because they tend to have a lot of salt. Instead, try cooking meals at home using fresh or frozen foods and adding a little salt yourself.

Basbaum notes, “It's not the salt you add at home to fresh or minimally processed ingredients that's the problem; it's the sodium in packaged foods used to enhance flavor and prolong shelf life."