Beyond the Ice Bucket: How a Doctor With ALS Is Fighting for a Cure

A pediatrician for 40 years, James Plews-Ogan, MD, took care of many children with rare diseases. They had complex medical needs — and often, disabilities. Now he’s the one facing a rare, disabling disease: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But Plews-Ogan is fierce. As a doctor with ALS, he’s taking action against this devastating disease.

“I’ve seen what it takes for families to cope with a serious illness and disability,” says Plews-Ogan, diagnosed by UVA Health ALS experts in December. In light of the poor ALS prognosis, he retired from UVA Children’s in February, after 10 years as a clinician and faculty member. “These families deal with stress and frustration. At the same time, insurance often limits their access to the services their children need. Seeing that sparked my desire to act for the ALS community.”