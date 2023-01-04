Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: Any of Us Could Have Saved His Life

A rowdy primetime football game turned eerily quiet. It happened Monday night when a Buffalo Bills player fell to the ground, unconscious, after tackling an opponent. Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest stunned viewers.

Within minutes, medics had restored his heartbeat. It seems miraculous. But any one of us could have increased Hamlin's chances of surviving a cardiac arrest without permanent injury.



“Damar Hamlin is alive after a cardiac arrest because paramedics and trainers responded immediately. But any fan or bystander could have done what those trained professionals did,” says UVA Health emergency medicine physician William J. Brady, MD.

Few Survive Cardiac Arrest

While shocking to fans watching, fit athletes suffer cardiac arrests more often than you might realize. About 100 to 150 sudden cardiac deaths happen each year during competitive sports in the United States alone, according to a 2016 study.

More than 350,000 Americans die each year from sudden cardiac arrest.

Only 8% of Americans survive cardiac arrest when it happens outside a hospital. That number could increase significantly, Brady says, if bystanders:

Recognize cardiac arrest

Perform simple lifesaving tasks

Brady co-authored an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that highlights a few steps anyone without extensive medical training – in some cases, little to no training – can do to help. We give a crash course.

Know How to Spot a Cardiac Arrest

Someone is likely experiencing a cardiac arrest – an electrical malfunction of the heart – if they are:

Unconscious and not breathing

Unconscious and not breathing normally

With cardiac arrest, a person's heart stops beating properly and can't do its job of pumping blood around the body.

How to Restart a Heart in Cardiac Arrest

If you spot a teenager or adult in cardiac arrest, don't waste time checking for a pulse. Call 911 immediately. Listen to instructions and directions from the 911 dispatcher.

Start doing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation):