Keep Up With Our Northern Virginia & Culpeper Hospitals

Almost a year ago, UVA Health became the full owner of three hospitals in northern Virginia and Culpeper: UVA Prince William Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Culpeper Medical Center.

At the time, K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA executive vice president for health affairs, explained: "This relationship will help patients throughout the region more easily benefit from our high-quality care, the latest technology, groundbreaking research, and clinical trials. By expanding our health system’s footprint, it will also provide us with more opportunities to fuel our teaching mission, which will benefit patients for decades to come by training the next generation of healthcare providers."

Now you can keep up with these hospitals on Facebook. Follow their new pages:

You’ll get updates about:

Virtual and in-person events in Culpeper and Northern Virginia

Visitation

The hospitals’ community involvement

Plus, we’ll share photos, videos, and information about the teams who care for you and your family.