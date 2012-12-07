Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Caring for Patients at 2,500 Feet: What You Don’t Know about Pegasus

by Megan Munkacsy

A blue and orange medical rescue helicopter with a white pegasus on the side

It’s 3:30 p.m., and already UVA’s medical helicopter, Pegasus, has been to a car accident scene, a hospital in Danville, back to UVA and finally to their headquarters at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

Pegasus Care

UVA Medical Center connection improves patient care

Pegasus Explained: Flight Crew Details Medical Helicopter's Capabilities

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics