Caregiver? How You Can Spot Holiday Heart Syndrome

The holidays are a time for fun, family, and food. But health problems can pop up, too. Fun and frolic during this season can lead to a health problem called holiday heart syndrome. If you’re in charge of caring for someone, like a family member, it’s important to know how to spot the signs of this temporary, but sometimes dangerous, heart rhythm issue.
What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome?
Holiday heart syndrome can cause a temporary irregular heartbeat after drinking alcohol, from feeling stressed, or from not drinking enough water. The heart beats too fast or in an uneven way. It can happen even if you don't have any history of a heart condition.
It’s called “holiday heart” because it usually appears during the holiday season. That’s often when people eat and drink more than usual. Or they may be feeling stressed out from changes in their routine, as many of us do during the holiday time. But it actually can happen at any time of the year.
The most common problem it causes is a type of uneven heartbeat (arrhythmia) called atrial fibrillation (AFib). In AFib, you’re getting too many electric pulses in the upper chambers of your heart. They compete and cause uneven beats. Even people with healthy hearts, without any kind of previous heart condition, can get it.
How Does Someone Get Holiday Heart Syndrome?
Holiday heart symptoms can be caused by:
- Too much alcohol: Drinking more than usual, especially in a short time (like at a party), is a common cause.
- Caffeine: Having more coffee than usual could make your heart rate increase and feel like your heartbeat is racing.
- Stress: Holiday plans, shopping, and family events can put a strain on the heart.
- Dehydration: Not drinking enough water while out and about makes the heart work harder.
- Rich foods: Eating heavy or salty meals can also trigger it.
Holiday heart symptoms may be more likely to happen in older people or in folks with existing health problems. But the syndrome can happen to anyone. More than half of the people who get it are under age 65.
You can help the person you’re caring for avoid these triggers by planning ahead and encouraging healthy habits.
What Holiday Heart Symptoms Should Caregivers Look For?
As a caregiver, recognizing holiday heart syndrome is important. In fact, you may notice the signs of holiday heart syndrome before your loved one does.
Watch out for:
- Looking spacey: They might feel light-headed, faint, or unsteady.
- Trouble breathing: They may have a hard time catching their breath, even when resting.
- Touching, rubbing, or grabbing their chest: This could feel like pressure or a heavy weight in their chest.
They might also say:
- Their heart feels like it’s racing, fluttering, or skipping beats.
- They feel sweaty.
- They feel anxious or weak.
What to Do If You Notice Holiday Heart Symptoms Getting Worse
If your loved one has any of these symptoms, have them take a break, sit down, and get them some water. Often, taking a break from alcohol can cause holiday heart syndrome to get better.
Also, keep an eye on them the day after. Sometimes the symptoms take up to a day to show up.
If it lasts more than a few minutes or is getting worse, call a doctor or take them to the hospital right away. There, they can get checked to make sure it doesn't turn into an emergency.
If you think your loved one has holiday heart syndrome, here’s what to do:
- Get medical help, especially if they have other conditions. Doctors can check their heart and help them feel better.
- Have a list of their medicines and any health problems they have handy to share.
- Make sure they follow the doctor’s advice. Most cases go away in about a day, but some people may need extra care.
Avoid a Holiday Heart Syndrome Emergency
Staying on top of heart health is important for everyone. Getting regular heart checkups can prevent a serious heart issue or emergency, like atrial fibrillation.
Is Holiday Heart Syndrome Dangerous?
Holiday heart syndrome can get better on its own. But it also may be a sign a more serious heart issue is coming.
Getting seen by a doctor can prevent a heart attack or a more severe arrhythmia.
How Can You Help Prevent It?
You can help your loved one stay safe during the holidays by talking with the person you care for before the festivities start. Getting them to agree to be mindful and keep to healthy habits can help.
- Limit alcohol: Suggest having one drink instead of several.
- Drink water: Have water handy. Make sure they drink plenty of it, especially if they’re also drinking alcohol.
- Eat lighter meals: Encourage smaller portions and healthy food choices.
- Reduce stress: Keep holiday plans simple and leave time to rest.
- Stick to routines: Remind them to exercise, sleep well, and take their medicines.
As a caregiver, you can spot changes in your loved one’s health early. You can also help them make good choices to avoid problems like holiday heart syndrome. And, you can avoid an emergency situation in yourself by being mindful of what you're doing this holiday season.
The holidays should be fun and safe for everyone. If you notice anything unusual, don’t wait — get help. Your care and attention can make all the difference between a happy holiday, or one spent in the hospital.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.