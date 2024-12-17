Caregiver? How You Can Spot Holiday Heart Syndrome

The holidays are a time for fun, family, and food. But health problems can pop up, too. Fun and frolic during this season can lead to a health problem called holiday heart syndrome. If you’re in charge of caring for someone, like a family member, it’s important to know how to spot the signs of this temporary, but sometimes dangerous, heart rhythm issue.

What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

Holiday heart syndrome can cause a temporary irregular heartbeat after drinking alcohol, from feeling stressed, or from not drinking enough water. The heart beats too fast or in an uneven way. It can happen even if you don't have any history of a heart condition.

It’s called “holiday heart” because it usually appears during the holiday season. That’s often when people eat and drink more than usual. Or they may be feeling stressed out from changes in their routine, as many of us do during the holiday time. But it actually can happen at any time of the year.

The most common problem it causes is a type of uneven heartbeat (arrhythmia) called atrial fibrillation (AFib). In AFib, you’re getting too many electric pulses in the upper chambers of your heart. They compete and cause uneven beats. Even people with healthy hearts, without any kind of previous heart condition, can get it.

How Does Someone Get Holiday Heart Syndrome?

Holiday heart symptoms can be caused by:

Too much alcohol: Drinking more than usual, especially in a short time (like at a party), is a common cause.

Caffeine: Having more coffee than usual could make your heart rate increase and feel like your heartbeat is racing.

Stress: Holiday plans, shopping, and family events can put a strain on the heart.

Dehydration: Not drinking enough water while out and about makes the heart work harder.

Rich foods: Eating heavy or salty meals can also trigger it.

Holiday heart symptoms may be more likely to happen in older people or in folks with existing health problems. But the syndrome can happen to anyone. More than half of the people who get it are under age 65.

You can help the person you’re caring for avoid these triggers by planning ahead and encouraging healthy habits.

What Holiday Heart Symptoms Should Caregivers Look For?

As a caregiver, recognizing holiday heart syndrome is important. In fact, you may notice the signs of holiday heart syndrome before your loved one does.

Watch out for:

Looking spacey: They might feel light-headed, faint, or unsteady.

Trouble breathing: They may have a hard time catching their breath, even when resting.

Touching, rubbing, or grabbing their chest: This could feel like pressure or a heavy weight in their chest.

They might also say:

Their heart feels like it’s racing, fluttering, or skipping beats.

They feel sweaty.

They feel anxious or weak.

What to Do If You Notice Holiday Heart Symptoms Getting Worse

If your loved one has any of these symptoms, have them take a break, sit down, and get them some water. Often, taking a break from alcohol can cause holiday heart syndrome to get better.

Also, keep an eye on them the day after. Sometimes the symptoms take up to a day to show up.

If it lasts more than a few minutes or is getting worse, call a doctor or take them to the hospital right away. There, they can get checked to make sure it doesn't turn into an emergency.

If you think your loved one has holiday heart syndrome, here’s what to do: