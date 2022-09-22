When Chemo Failed, CAR T-Cell Therapy Took Away a Father's Cancer

Bob Falter is the light of his family. ”I can’t even imagine losing him,” his daughter shares.
That became a real possibility when Falter was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, B-cell follicular lymphoma.
Fortunately, his doctor in Winchester referred him to UVA Cancer Center, Virginia’s first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Watch this video of Falter, his family, Indumathy Varadarajan, MD, and Craig Portell, MD, — the blood cancer experts who helped him get his ‘wonderful life’ back.
CAR T-cell Therapy for Lymphoma: Bob Falter's Story
Lymphoma Treatment at UVA Cancer Center
Our specialists offer expert treatment for lymphoma and compassionate support all along the way.
