Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

When Chemo Failed, CAR T-Cell Therapy Took Away a Father's Cancer

Bob Falter holds hands with his wife

Bob Falter is the light of his family. ”I can’t even imagine losing him,” his daughter shares.

That became a real possibility when Falter was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, B-cell follicular lymphoma.

Fortunately, his doctor in Winchester referred him to UVA Cancer Center, Virginia’s first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Watch this video of Falter, his family, Indumathy Varadarajan, MD, and Craig Portell, MD, — the blood cancer experts who helped him get his ‘wonderful life’ back.

CAR T-cell Therapy for Lymphoma: Bob Falter's Story

Lymphoma Treatment at UVA Cancer Center

Our specialists offer expert treatment for lymphoma and compassionate support all along the way.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles