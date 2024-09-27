A Guide for the Whole Journey: New Nurse Navigator Program Supports Cancer Patients

Anyone who’s gone through the cancer journey can tell you: It’s not just the treatment that’s hard to go through. While you’re trying to manage symptoms and survive, you’re also paying bills, making appointments, and getting groceries. Dealing with a job and family, on top of the medical details, can take a huge emotional toll. That’s where a cancer nurse navigator comes in.

Most hospital systems have a nurse navigator, including UVA Health. The role helps cancer patients organize their healthcare. But now we’re taking it a step further. We’re rolling out a nurse navigator program that offers customized support for each cancer type.

Cancers behave in a variety of ways. That’s why doctors focus on different cancers. With this enhanced program, navigators also focus on specific cancers. This allows them to give personalized guidance. They know how to help the patient understand their condition and what comes next.

Catherine Terrell, RN, clinical and operational director with the UVA Cancer Center, shared with us how this new program will make a difference in patients’ lives.

Catherine Terrell, RN

What is a nurse navigator?

Nurse navigators are patient guides. They help patients understand their diagnosis, treatment options, and potential side effects. They also help with scheduling appointments, coordinating care, and managing the challenges of cancer. The nurse navigator really is a connection point between the patient and the larger health system.

Why is UVA Cancer Center expanding its nurse navigator program?

As an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we strive to reduce the burden of cancer for patients across Virginia. Part of that includes enhancing the patient experience from whatever approach we can.

We have several decades of research showing the value of navigators. The American Cancer Society says 91% of patients value having a navigator.

At UVA Health, we’ve had a breast cancer nurse navigator and a radiology nurse navigator for many years. They do a fantastic job. But we wanted to expand that care to every cancer type. By having cancer navigators who specialize in each cancer type, we offer a highly personalized level of care. This sets us apart from most other hospitals.

Do nurse navigators have special training?

Cancer Nurse Navigators by the Numbers:

24 hours – the time from referral to contact

3 days – 1st appointment scheduled

10 business days – 1st appointment happens

How long the navigator stays with you? For the whole journey, however long it takes.

Yes. Our program is based on the best practices and standards set by the Oncology Nursing Society. This means we make sure the navigators have the knowledge and training to:

Educate patients and help them make informed choices

Work with doctors to make the care process smooth

Give emotional support to patients and families

How does a cancer patient get a navigator?

Nurse navigators reach out to patients within 24 hours of a referral. Within 3 days, they have a more in-depth conversation and get their first doctor appointment scheduled.