Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Support UVA in October through Fun and Education [VIDEO]

It’s October, and we know what that means. Pink. Pink everywhere.

We see it year-round, but during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the pink explodes. We’re told if we buy pink candy, pink shoes, a pink ribbon keychain or test drive a pink car, we’ll be fighting breast cancer.

But our events in October and beyond will help breast cancer patients and research right here in Charlottesville. Some will help you save money, some are informative, and some are just plain fun.

Also, watch this video to learn more about research looking into predicting a woman’s risk for cancer based on breast density.