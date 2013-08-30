Skip to main content
Breast Cancer: A New One-Day Treatment

by Amy-Sarah Marshall

Breast cancer treatment: Down from six weeks to a single day?

It seems far-fetched, but UVA is among the first in the country to develop treatment for breast cancer that does just that. By combining radiation therapy with image-guided surgery, they can offer this new method that:

  • Treats tumors more precisely
  • Reduces the risk of the breast cancer returning
  • Preserves healthy tissue
  • Minimizes radiation to the skin, chest wall and heart
  • Improves cosmetic outcomes

