Breast Cancer: A New One-Day Treatment

Breast cancer treatment: Down from six weeks to a single day?
It seems far-fetched, but UVA is among the first in the country to develop treatment for breast cancer that does just that. By combining radiation therapy with image-guided surgery, they can offer this new method that:
- Treats tumors more precisely
- Reduces the risk of the breast cancer returning
- Preserves healthy tissue
- Minimizes radiation to the skin, chest wall and heart
- Improves cosmetic outcomes
