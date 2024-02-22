Ending Blood Cancer’s Greater Toll on the Black Community

Black Americans are hit harder by multiple myeloma. They tend to develop this blood cancer at younger ages and, historically, have been more likely to die from it.

While we can't cure this blood cancer, we have effective treatments. And Black people may respond better to stem cell transplants and other newer treatments.

Celebrating Black History Month: Tracy Downs, MD, directs equity efforts at UVA Health. He shares what Black History Month means to him in this Q&A about racial healing.

Improving Access to Stem Cell Transplants

For myeloma, patients are their own donors for a stem cell transplant. This type of transplant is known as autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to undergo ASCT and, when they do, are more likely to do so at later stage of their disease, studies show.

At UVA Health, we’re making sure everyone can access a stem cell transplant. A transplant offers hope for treating not only multiple myeloma but other blood cancers like:

“We need to improve access to transplant and other high-end care,” says Karen Ballen, MD, a UVA Health stem cell transplant specialist and Chief of the Hematology/Oncology Division. She conducts clinical trials to help improve access to stem cell transplants for blood cancer.

Where you live makes a difference: A recent study looked at Virginia residents with acute myeloid leukemia. It found people in Northern Virginia are 3X more likely to get a stem cell transplant than people in southern Virginia.

Finding a Marrow Donor Match for Everyone

Transplants for treating some other blood cancers like leukemia require a bone marrow donor.

Bone marrow is where our body’s blood cells are made. Blood cancer happens when blood cells grow uncontrollably in damaged bone marrow.

It is harder for patients who are not of Northern European background to find a fully matched donor in the donor registry, Ballen notes. But UVA Health does a lot of research using “mismatched” donors from the registry.